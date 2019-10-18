I Don’t Like Condom With My Bae, How Do I Prevent Pregnancy- Bobrisky Seeks Help

Bobrisky
Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye is currently trending on social media after sharing that she doesn’t like condoms with his/her bae but needs advice on how not to get pregnant.

Read Also: Please Help, I Don;t Understand My ;Bobo; Again: Bobrisky Cries Out

The controversial made the statement a few hours after sharing that he/she does not understand his/her ‘bobo’ again. Apparently, they have settled and might be looking at a make up sex or what do you think???

See her Instagram post below:

