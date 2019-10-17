“I Don’t Want Young Ladies To Emulate My Character In The House” – Tacha (Video)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha truly regrets her actions and controversial behavior she exhibited in the house.

The reality star said she doesn’t want people to emulate her bad character during her interview with Beat FM.

Media personality, Olisa had asked the disqualified housemate if she sees herself as a good role model to her female fans but she said people should pick the positive side about her.

Tacha also stated she wants young ladies to be business minded and jovial.

Also, she advised her female fans to strive and be motivated to make it in life and but they should not copy the ‘Non-diplomatic’ character.

Watch the video below: