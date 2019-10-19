I Don’t Wear Panties To Public Gatherings: Actress Ashley Stephanie (PHOTOS)

Cameronian singer Ashley Stephanie who recently featured in a Nigerian movie has shared that she can not be caught wearing panties at any public gathering.

The singer debut in a Nigerian movie where she played the role of Femi Jacob’s mistress.

Speaking via a chat with Pearls News, she further shared that she is not in a serious relationship yet even though she is a sucker for true love.

Her words:

“I can’t be caught wearing pantz or a G-string to a fashion show.”

More photo below: