I Don’t Wear Panties To Public Gatherings: Actress Ashley Stephanie (PHOTOS)

Cameronian singer Ashley Stephanie who recently featured in a Nigerian movie has shared that she can not be caught wearing panties at any public gathering.
The singer debut in a Nigerian movie where she played the role of Femi Jacob’s mistress.
Speaking via a chat with Pearls News, she further shared that she is not in a serious relationship yet even though she is a sucker for true love.
Her words:
“I can’t be caught wearing pantz or a G-string to a fashion show.”
More photo below: