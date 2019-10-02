I Fasted For 11 Days Without Food And Water, I Started Stooling Blood: Apostle Suleman

by Valerie Oke
Johnson Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleman

Founder and senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman says the day he would never forget in his life would be when he fasted for 11 days without food or water.

According to the cleric, while speaking via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, he was so eager for the ‘anointing’, he failed to apply wisdom.

Read Also: Independence Day: Don’t Make Negative Comments — Apostle Suleman Begs Nigerians

He revealed the he started stooling blood and almost died.

He tweeted:: Someone just asked me what’s the day of my life I don’t want to remember…I think it’s the period I fasted for 11days without water or food and was stooling blood…I was so eager for the ANOINTING and forgot to apply wisdom .almost died…what’s yours?.

Tags from the story
Apostle Johnson Suleman, Omega Fire Ministries
