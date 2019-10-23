‘I Fell In Love With Khloe When I Was With Taraji P. Henson’ – Lamar Odom

by Temitope Alabi
Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom

Basketball star Lamar Odom in a new interview has opened up on his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Lamar and Khloe were married barely a month after meeting and ended things in 2015.

The basketball star had earlier made it known that he dated actress Taraji P. Henson and in a new interview revealed that he was with Taraji when he met Khloe.

According to Lamar, he fell in love with Khloe Kardashian while still in a relationship with Empire star Taraji P Henson.

Watch the interview below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B39kFFal2Of/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

