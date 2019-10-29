I Hate It When People Say I Married A Nigerian Man, I Waited For 33 Years, No Ghanaian Proposed To Me: Becca

Popular Ghanaian singer Becca has disclosed that she hates it when people say she married a Nigerian man. According to the singer, she said she had to marry the Nigerian man simply because no Ghanaian proposed to her.

Speaking during an Interview with Afia Pokuaa on ‘Vim Talk’ show, she further revealed that she waited for 33 years of her life for a Ghanaian man before moving on at close to 34 years old.

The singer is married to Oluwatobi Samuel Daniel, a popular artist manager, and Nigerian entrepreneur.