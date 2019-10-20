I Have Never Liked Hanging Out With My Age Mates: Regina Daniels

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently disclosed that she prefers hanging out with people much older than her.

The 20 year-old actress had an exclusive interview with Vanguard through her media manager, Ifetayo Adeniyi.

Daniels was asked if she still plays with her agemates since she attained the status of a billionaire’s wife and she responded saying:

“Well, I have never actually liked hanging out with my age mates. I go for people that are far older than me so I could learn something from them or people who are bellow so I could teach them something and being married to my husband hasn’t stopped me from relating with those people.”

When asked to mention the things marriage has robbed her of, she said,

“I can’t think of anything because when I was single, my life was always about acting, schooling and I didn’t have time for a party but now that I’m married I could go out for parties. I can even say I’m more privileged to have more opportunities now to do things than when I was single.”

The actress has since deleted her Instagram account for some unknown reasons.