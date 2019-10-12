I Haven’t Received Invitation To Buhari’s Wedding: Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu says he hasn’t received any invitation card on the rumoured wedding between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Shehu, who spoke via text with Daily Trust said that “I haven’t received a wedding invitation up till this moment.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian social media sphere has been abuzz with speculations that President Buhari would take Hajiya Farouq, as a second wife.