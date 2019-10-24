I Just Want To Test If My Manhood Is Still Functional, Says Man Who Raped His Two Daughters

Joseph Sunday of Obot Ideng, in Ibesikpo local government area of Akwa Ibom State, says he had sexual intercourse with his daughters in order to test his manhood.

Sunday was said to have been abusing his daughters for over three years after he divorced his wife who has relocated to Rivers State.

The suspect revealed that he always had sexual intercourse with his two daughters at same time in his home in Ibesikpo.

Sunday, it was gathered, had threatened his daughters with an idol (mbiam) in order to cower them into silence.

However, his act came to light when he caught his thirteen-year-old daughter with another man who identified himself as the daughter’s boyfriend.

He got angry with the daughter’s action, and he beat up the girl who led to her exposing her father’s immoral illicit affair with them.

The other daughter, a nine-year-old has said she is in love with her father and had enjoyed the incestuous act.

In his confession, he said, “My wife left me some years ago because of some family issues and relocated to Rivers State. I have been the only one taking care of my daughters. I just want to test if my manhood is still functional using my daughters,” he said.