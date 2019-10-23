I Killed 9 Out Of 10 Ladies, Port Harcourt Serial Killer Confesses

Gracious David-West, the Port Harcourt serial killer, appeared before a Rivers state high court on Tuesday, 22nd October, where he pleads guilty to killing 9 out of the 10 ladies he was accused of killing.

In his plea bargain in the court, he said he had no intention of killing the 10th lady, asking the court to temper justice with mercy and give him a second chance.

His words:

“My Lord, I killed all other girls in the hotels but that one in Bendel Street, which is the 10th charge. I did not have in mind to kill her, I only tied her to the chair.”

The presiding judge, Justice Adolphous Enebeli, in his ruling adjourned the case to November 18th, 21st, 27th and 29th and December 4th 2019, for further hearing and remanded the suspect in prison.