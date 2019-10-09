“I Know My Man, Tacha Is Not Really His Type” – Seyi’s Girlfriend Speaks About Their Closeness (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo is currently on his media tour alongside Mike, Seyi, Mercy, Omashola and Frodd.

The 4th runner up was also present with his girlfriend, Adeshola at Beat FM on Wednesday.

Adeshola was asked on how she felt about his closeness to controversial ex-housemate, Tacha and she said:

“I know Seyi and she is not really his type”

Seyi then added that his girlfriend knows his spec after it had earned a loud gasp from the everyone at the studio.

The make-up artist cum fashion designer, however, tried to defend herself, saying Tacha is a good girl and Seyi was only trying to be a good friend to her.

Information Nigeria recalls the couple were spotted together at the Big Brother Naija press conference on Tuesday.

Watch the video below: