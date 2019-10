Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze has shared that she lost her fiancé after she had her hair shaved.

Mrs Eze, who recently took on a role in her acting profession that demanded she shaves her head, announced how it has affected her.

In a recent post on the Internet, she lamented that she has lost her fiancé because she had shaved her head.

