‘I Love Tacha’, Says Nigerian Rapper, Zlatan Ibile

by Michael Isaac
Zlatan Ibile and Tacha
Nigerian Artiste Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has taken to the social media to profess his love for the former reality TV star, Tacha.

In the post made on his Twitter account, Zlatan tweeted: “I love TACHA” ending the tweet with a heart emoji.

Zlatan had earlier released a  diss track after Tacha had a fight with Big Brother Naija Winner, Mercy. which led to her disqualification.

In one of his diss track, the singer mocked the reality TV star over her alleged body odour.

See His Post Here:

Zlatan and Tacha
Zlatan Ibile’s Post
