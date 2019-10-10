“I Love You, My Beautiful Wife” – Ned Nwoko Pens Birthday Message To Regina Daniels (Photo)

Billionaire politician and lawyer, Ned Nwoko penned a lovely birthday message to his beautiful wife, actress Regina Daniels.

Daniels clocked a year older on Thursday and she shared a video in which her husband surprised her during dinner.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the 59-year-old businessman wrote:

‘Happy birthday to a wonderful and beautiful wife. I wish you many joyous and healthy years ahead. I love you.’

The couple are currently on vacation in Dubai.

See his post below: