“I Love You, My Beautiful Wife” – Ned Nwoko Pens Birthday Message To Regina Daniels (Photo)

by Amaka

Billionaire politician and lawyer, Ned Nwoko penned a lovely birthday message to his beautiful wife, actress Regina Daniels.

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels
Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels

Daniels clocked a year older on Thursday and she shared a video in which her husband surprised her during dinner.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the 59-year-old businessman wrote:

‘Happy birthday to a wonderful and beautiful wife. I wish you many joyous and healthy years ahead. I love you.’

The couple are currently on vacation in Dubai.

Read Also: “Tacha’s Fans Are The Major Problem She Has” – Toyin Lawani Blows Hot; Jaruma Reacts (Video)

See his post below:

Ned Nwoko's post

0

