I Needed Time To Myself But I Am Back – Tacha Releases New Video, Pictures

Disqualified Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha is finally back after she took sometime off so she could heal emotionally.

The Kalabari beauty stunned in pink braless gown as she celebrated Independence Day with pictures and videos.

The controversial former housemate looked so beautiful and confident with pride while reassuring her fans that she is back for good.

Tacha also appreciated all fans that devoted their time and money to support her throughout her stay in the house.

Information Nigeria recalls she was disqualified after she had a fight with Mercy.

Watch the video below: