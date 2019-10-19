‘I Never Lose, I Either Win Or Learn’, Says Mercy As She Shares New Photos

by Eyitemi
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke
2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke

2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, is definitely living her moment. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 18th October, the reality TV star bragged that she never loses.

She added that she either wins or learn before going on to share some lovely photos for her teeming fans to savour.

What she wrote below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I never lose. Either I win or I learn.🛡 . . . Mua @mz_lammie Hair & styling @synthiana_beautyparlour

A post shared by Mercy Eke BBNaija 🌶🇳🇬 (@official_mercyeke) on Oct 18, 2019 at 8:38am PDT

More photo below:

