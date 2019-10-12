I Once Paid 140k Daily To Get Nigerian Food In Los Angeles: Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, real name Ayo Balogun has revealed that he can not live without Nigerian delicacies even when he travels out of the country.

Speaking during an Interview with ‘Capitalxtra’, on why he left Los Angeles after residing there for two years, he explained that he left because he wasn’t getting Nigerian food as much as he loves.

The Joro crooner then went ahead to reveal how he once paid $400 which equates to N140k daily while in LA just to get a cook to prepare Nigerian delicacies for him.

 

