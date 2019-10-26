I Once Spent $46k On Shopping For Chioma In Dubai – Davido

by Temitope Alabi
Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Nigeria singer and songwriter Davido is making it known that he is deeply in love with his woman Chioma Avril.

The father of three in an interview stated that the kind of love he has for his woman, his the type that can make him sleep in a cell if need be.

Read Also: Alleged Pregnancy: ‘We Were Only Trying To Congratulate Him’ – Ladies Who Accused Davido (Video)

Davido and Chioma welcomed their first child, a baby boy, a few days ago and have since shared photos of the baby on social media as well as announce his name to be Ifeanyi David Adeleke.

Watch the interview below;

View this post on Instagram

For Her In A Dubai Mall

A post shared by GoldMyne TV (@goldmynetv) on

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

This Is How Di’ja Responded To A Tweet That Called Hausa ‘Rubbish’

You can’t make it in Nollywood if you’re not a prostitute – Filmaker Pascal Atuma

Seyi Law Threatens To Sue Kemi Olunloyo

DJ Cuppy Takes Anthony Joshua On Boat Cruise Date In Lagos

Veteran WWE Wrestler, Hulk Hogan Spotted In Mushin, Lagos State

“I Been Dey Try Gbe Body But The Stupid Body No Gree Gbe” – Don Jazzy Twerks

Full-list of Grammy Award nominees

Tuface

Tuface Idibia Comes Under Severe Backlash Over Comment On Religion

Photos: Charly Boy Preaches In Church, Explains Photos And Talks About The Woman In Him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *