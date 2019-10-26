I Once Spent $46k On Shopping For Chioma In Dubai – Davido

Nigeria singer and songwriter Davido is making it known that he is deeply in love with his woman Chioma Avril.

The father of three in an interview stated that the kind of love he has for his woman, his the type that can make him sleep in a cell if need be.

Davido and Chioma welcomed their first child, a baby boy, a few days ago and have since shared photos of the baby on social media as well as announce his name to be Ifeanyi David Adeleke.

Watch the interview below;