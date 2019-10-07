“I Prayed To God To Allow My Daughters Marry Old Rich Men” – Regina Daniels’ Mum (Video)

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ mom, Rita recently opened up on how she prayed to God to provide old rich husbands for her daughters.

The mom of six made this known during an Instagram live question and answer session with her fans.

“I pray to God to let my daughters attract old men who will pamper them as young boys have nothing to offer”

Information Nigeria recalls Regina Daniels got married to 59-year-old billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko on the 26th of May and this sparked outrage on social media.

Watch the video below:

