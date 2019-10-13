I Rape Minors To Cool Off Tension: Suspect

The Niger state police command has arrested an 18-year-old rape suspect named Mizanbilu Yusuf for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect said he carries out the act in order to cool off tension whenever he has a sexual urge.

He was arrested after raping his last victim whom he dragged into the bush.

His confessional statement below:

“I have been in the act and I enjoyed doing it. I do it when I am aroused to have sex and since I do not have a girlfriend, I decided it would be easier to have carnal knowledge of minors in my area to cool off tension.

“It is quite unfortunate that I found myself in this hopeless act. I want to warn other teenagers to shun this wicked act. It may destroy their future.”

Muhammad Abubakar, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, said he has been charged to court.