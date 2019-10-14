‘I Rape Underage Girls To Ease Tension’ – Suspect

by Michael
‘I Rape Underaged Girls To Ease Tension’ - Suspected Teen Rapist
Nigeria Police Force

The Niger State police command has taken into custody an 18-year-old boy who has been alleged to be a rapist.

The teenager, identified as Mizanbilu Yusuf was arrested for allegedly raping an 8-Year-old child.

He also confessed to have rapped six other minors in the state and raping underage girls relives him off any tension he is facing.

The suspect also hinted that he started raping underage girls when he was only 17.

He has also asked to be pardoned as he would not engage in such acts anymore.

