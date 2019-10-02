I Shared My Prize Money – Big Brother Africa Winner, Uti Nwachukwu

by Michael
Uti Nwachukwu
Uti Nwachukwu

Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu has shared details of what he did with his prize money from the Big Brother Africa reality show.

The celebrity and model revealed that he gave part of his prize money to some top housemates.

READ ALSO – Uti Nwachukwu Releases New Photo As He Turns 37

Following a post, he made on Twitter where he was talking about the remaining Big Brother Naija Housemates and their prize money, he went on to explain what he did with his own money after a follower commented on his Tweet.

See Posts Here:

Tags from the story
big brother africa, Uti Nwachukwu
0

You may also like

8-day fidau prayers of Kwam 1’s daughter who died at the age of 34 will hold on December 19th in Ijebu Ode

Daddy Showkey Is Respectful As He Pays Homage To The True Originator Of Fuji Music

Beyonce Steps Out In Ankara Outfit In NYC

Yemi Alade and Diamond Thrill Fans Together

Yemi Alade and Diamond Thrill Fans Together

GOT YA! Kanye Promised Not To Say ANYTHING Negative For 6 Months

Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike acquires brand new Mercedes GLE 450

“I did not suffer any form of physical abuse from my baby’s father.” Emeh Achanga shares.

Tobi Bakre’s birthday message to Alex is all you need to read today

Olamide Disses Obiwon; Advises Him To Quit Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *