I Shared My Prize Money – Big Brother Africa Winner, Uti Nwachukwu

Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu has shared details of what he did with his prize money from the Big Brother Africa reality show.
The celebrity and model revealed that he gave part of his prize money to some top housemates.
READ ALSO – Uti Nwachukwu Releases New Photo As He Turns 37
Following a post, he made on Twitter where he was talking about the remaining Big Brother Naija Housemates and their prize money, he went on to explain what he did with his own money after a follower commented on his Tweet.
See Posts Here:
Kai this is so hard. I wish we could share the #Bbnaija prize worth amongst the remaining hmates😞
E for sweet my belle
12M to Mercy
12M to Omashola
12M to Frodd
12M to Seyi and off course
12M to Mike.
Then the Ultimate winner will get the car.
It would have been super🙌🏾
— Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) October 1, 2019
I actually shared my prize money. I gave 5k dollars each to 3 of the top5 housemates of my season. Ask them. #Bbnaija https://t.co/aN4e3kSPqv
— Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) October 1, 2019