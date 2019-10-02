I Shared My Prize Money – Big Brother Africa Winner, Uti Nwachukwu

Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu has shared details of what he did with his prize money from the Big Brother Africa reality show.

The celebrity and model revealed that he gave part of his prize money to some top housemates.

Following a post, he made on Twitter where he was talking about the remaining Big Brother Naija Housemates and their prize money, he went on to explain what he did with his own money after a follower commented on his Tweet.

See Posts Here:

Kai this is so hard. I wish we could share the #Bbnaija prize worth amongst the remaining hmates😞

E for sweet my belle

12M to Mercy

12M to Omashola

12M to Frodd

12M to Seyi and off course

12M to Mike.

Then the Ultimate winner will get the car.

It would have been super🙌🏾 — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) October 1, 2019