‘I Shared Tootbrush With My Mum Even After She Died’ – Yomi Fabiyi

by Temitope Alabi
Yomi Fabiyi and mum
Yomi Fabiyi and mum

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has opened up on just how close he was with his late mum before she passed.

According to the actor, he used to share his toothbrush with her when she was living with him and couldn’t find hers. The actor added that he continued this even after she passed.

He wrote:

My LATE MUM’S TOOTHBRUSH. Practically, I used this brush for another 1 year after she passed on.

When she was alive and living with me. If she misplaces her BRUSH, I simply ask her to use mine. As an adult, that was one of the things I have as evidence of physical bonding with my mother, my way of worshipping my mother. I miss my mum and it will take a lifetime to get over the pain.

Read Also: Yoruba Actor Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Liz Anjorin, Toyin Abraham’s Rift

I wish all good mothers live forever or a little over 80yesrs before anything death. No better investor, loyalist and backbone better than MOTHERS.

Let me use this medium to appeal to those who have their mother’s tombs in sight. Saw some tombs at the cemetery and look like their children didn’t know it is destroyed, untidy or practically abandoned. Going there to pray and say some words once in a while especially during anniversaries can be impactful. The TOMB knows the truth and stand by the truth than any other. Consult it when in tight corners, just be honest with your supplications.

0

