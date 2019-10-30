I Sleep With Under-aged Boys Because No Woman Gives Me Sex For Free

The Niger state police command has arrested a 35-year-old man who confessed to sleeping with under-aged boys in his area over the inability to pay ladies after sex.

The suspect was arrested after defiling his 8-year-old cousin simply identified as Ahmed Isah.

His confessional statement:

“I resorted to the act because I do not have money to give to women after sex and they are not willing to give it to me free of charge hence I resorted to having sex with under-aged boys in my area.

“My girlfriends and I separated long ago because I do not give them money after sex, they deserted me, saying that they will not give it to me for free.”

Muhammad Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed his arrest and said he would be charged to court as soon as possible.