‘I Started But I Did Not Finish’, Says 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Rape

by Eyitemi
Rape
The Adamawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Mohammed Babangida for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl.

During his confession, the 30-year-old said he started the act but didn’t finish before someone knocked on the door.

“I started but I did not finish,” he said, adding that someone knocked on the door and that was how it ended.

“I have not done it before and I will not try it again. I have wife and children. Government should pity me and not ruin my family.”

The state Commander of the NSCDC, Nurudeen Abdulahi in his address said:

“The suspect will be charged to court through the intervention and advice by Director of Prosecution (DPP), state Ministry of Justice, which we always partner with on capital offence that amounts to prosecution” The state Commander of the NSCDC, Nurudeen Abdulahi said.

0

