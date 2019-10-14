I Started Sleeping With Men For Cash At Age 12, Shatta Wale’s Rumoured Girlfriend, Kisa Gbekle (VIDEO)

Kisa Gbekle, Shatta Wale’s rumoured girlfriend, has shared that she started sleeping with men at the age of 12 and broke her virginity at the same time.

Speaking during an interview with Zionfelix , the actress explained that her past was horrible because of her humble background as she has to fend for herself at a very young age.

The actress has been romantically linked with Ghanaian dancehall singer, Shatta Wale.

Her words:

“My exes are just five… and I broke my virginity when I was 12 years.” s

“It was because of where I was coming from. I had to take things into my hands. I had a very bad background. My past is something I’m not too proud of. When you’re from a very poor home, you do everything to make it in life. I started doing that to take care of myself, to pay my fees. I had dropped out of school. There was no money…

“I didn’t even know my age. It was when I completed JSS before I got to know that I no even catch 20 years sef wey I do things plenty like that. I was dating these young guys from good homes in Volta Region.”

Watch the video of the interview below: