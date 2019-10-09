“I Stay At Quilox Club Till 9AM” – Wizkid Opens Up On His Career, Contract With Banky W (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid recently made shocking revelations about himself during an exclusive interview with Robert Bruce on Capital XTRA.

While reflecting on his career and his influence in the rise of Afro-beats, the singer disclosed that he left his first record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) which was founded by Banky W and Tunde Demuren in 2014.

The singer added that no one knows the back story.

The “Joro” crooner, however, stated that he was thankful to Banky W for the opportunity but he also wanted to explore and he is in a great place at the moment.

Speaking about Joro, the singer said the song is about not losing love and it is for a special person.

The singer has undoubtedly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and he spoke about working with Drake, Skepta, and other huge names.

Wizkid stated that he loves everyone in the Nigerian music industry, including Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, among others while speaking about how he believes Afrobeats will continue to flourish over the next few years with thanks to the community spirit within the genre.

The singer added that he would recommend that everyone goes to Fela Shrine, Quilox and lastly, Ojuelegba because he loves Lagos.

The musician, who recently bagged a mega deal with United Bank for Africa (UBA), stated that he never leaves Quilox club till 9am.

Watch the full interview below:

 

