I Take Care Of My Man From The Bedroom: Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared that even though she is not cool-headed, she still takes good care of her man from the bedroom.

The screen diva who made this known via her Instagram page then advised her fellow ladies to treat their men like a king.

She wrote:

“Forget say my head dey Hawt OOO. I TAKE GOOD CARE OF MY MAN FROM THE BEDROOM (EVEN THOUGH I AM CELIBATE, I STILL KNOW HOW TO MAKE HIM FEEL ALRIGHT, I DONT HAVE THIS SEXY LIPS/MOUTH FOR NOTHING) TO THE DINNING ROOM.. THAT’S MY KING RIGHT THERE.

“Ladies yall need to treat a good man like a king.”