‘I Travelled From Calabar To Enugu Only To Find Out I Have Been Chatting With A 12-Year-Old’ – Twitter User

A Twitter user has taken to the social media platform to cry out about an incident that recently happened to her.

According to the Twitter user who goes by the handle @nobodyexx, she came into Enugu from Calabar only to discover that the person she has been chatting with all along is a 12-year-old.

Read Also: Twitter users share stories of why hospitals insist on payment first, says Patients refuse to pay after treatment

In her words;

So I wasted my Transport fare from Calabar to Enugu only to find out That have been chatting with 12 years old boy