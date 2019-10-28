I Treated Fibroid For 13years, Had 3 Surgeries – Toyin Lawani Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani has revealed her Instagram page, on how she battled fibroid for 13 years.

Toyin Lawani
Nigerian Fashion Designer Toyin Lawani

The fashionista revealed that she discovered she had fibroid months after becoming pregnant with her first child.

In a subsequent post on her Instagram page,  the celebrity stylist revealed that she had undergone three surgeries.

See her posts below:

Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani’s post
Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani”s post
