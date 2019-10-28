I Treated Fibroid For 13years, Had 3 Surgeries – Toyin Lawani Reveals

Popular fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani has revealed her Instagram page, on how she battled fibroid for 13 years.

The fashionista revealed that she discovered she had fibroid months after becoming pregnant with her first child.

In a subsequent post on her Instagram page, the celebrity stylist revealed that she had undergone three surgeries.

See her posts below: