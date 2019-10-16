I Use Money Made From Kidnapping To Sponsor My Wife In School: Kidnapper

A suspected kidnapper was Tuesday arrested by Members of the Otunba Gani Adams-led Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Taofeek Lawal, the suspect who said he said he hailed from Osogbo, Osun State, confessed he used proceeds from the notorious business to sponsor his wife’s education in a tertiary institution in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Lawal revealed that his targets were children between the ages of four and six years, and received said the sum of N100,000 as ransom per child.

He said he has kidnapped three children in Osogbo and three in Lagos, and had sold his own child to take care of his family.

He said, “I have built two houses, a mosque and a church. I do take care of my family from what I do and my parents know about what I do,” he said.

Lawal also confessed that he had intended to quit the kidnapping but the said a traditional ruler in Osogbo encouraged him to keep doing it. He said he had been caught five times in Lagos and Osogbo, but that the traditional ruler in Osogbo was always securing his release.