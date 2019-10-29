I Waited For 33 Years, No Ghanaian Man Proposed To Me – Singer, Becca

by Temitope Alabi
Becca and husband Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel
Becca and husband Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel

Ghanaian superstar singer, Becca has come for those slamming her for deciding to marry a Nigerian.

According to the songstress in an interview with Afia Pokuaa on her “Vim Talk” Show, she walked down the aisle at the age of 33.

Becca who Nigerian entrepreneur and artist manager Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel, said she waited that long and not one Ghanaian man asked for her hand in marriage and thus people need to stop attacking her for marrying a Nigerian.

Here is a video of the interview below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4MUPgzBmYO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

