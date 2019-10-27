I Want A Baby Girl This Time, Says Wizkid’s Baby Mama, Shola

Wizkid’s baby mama, Oluwanishola has announced on her social media, her desire to make more babies.

The lady, who complained about the burden of raising a child in this straining economy has started demanding for another.

Oluwanishola, a fashion designer and the first baby mama to Wizkid, has also hinted that she has not really been benefiting from him.

READ ALSO – TuBaba’s Baby Mama Reacts To Birthday Shout Out From Annie Idibia

Taking to her Instagram story, she hinted that she is now ready to have another child and how she wants girls this time.

See Her Post Here: