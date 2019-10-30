“I Want Dangote To See My Video” – Symbas Erothick Reacts As Her Sex Tape Hits Porn Site

by Amaka Odozi

Curvy model, Symba alias SymbasErothick reacted to a recent leak of her sex tape on a porn site which went viral in Nigeria.

Symbas and Alhaji Aliko Dangote
The Brooklynite took to Instagram to reveal it was done without her consent, however, she also said she hopes Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote gets a chance to watch it.

In her words,

“I’ve got word the video is floating around #Lagos #nigeria! Hopefully @aliko_dangotegcon gets a glimpse of it and decides to be my husband not for #Halloween but forever. I love him I can’t help it.”

See the post below:

 

SymbasErothick's post

It appears she has also requested that the video be taken down from the site.

LIB claims a closer look at a social media service dubbed onlyfans reveals the nude dancer operates an account where subscribers pay to see her nude and “also have sex”.

