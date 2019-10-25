I Want To Return The Money You Gave Me: Duncan Might Tells Okorocha

Popular singer, Duncan Mighty, Popular musician, has written an open letter to the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, over claims that his life is being threatened.

Port Harcourt’s first son, as he loves to call himself, on Friday said that since Okorocha paid him in public to record a song with ‘one of his boys’, his life has been under threat.

He said, “Your Excellency Because you directly paid in public . While the job was going smoothly immediately after you paid . They said you sent them to bring back money to you # LONG THROAT DIFFERENT FROM A HUNGRY PERSON … even if na ordinary pepper I dey sell I must be good”

His letter read thus: “Your Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Compliments of the season, I am writing to inform you that my life is being threatened because of the money you paid for me to record a song with one of your boys. After I recorded the song prior to doing a video, I have been invited to the police, and several threats have been issue (sic) to my life,”

“Please, I want to return the money to you to avoid further embarrassment to my person. Thank you.”