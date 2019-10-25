‘I Want To Return The Money You Paid Me:’ Duncan Mighty Writes Okorocha

Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, has taken to his Instagram page to write an open letter to a former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, saying that he wants to return the money he paid him for a record.

Read Also: Explain Why Dollar Which Was 184 Naira Is Now 361.50’ – Duncan Mighty tackles Buhari

Duncan mighty added that this becomes necessary because he has been receiving threats to his life over the money.

“Your Excellency Because you directly paid in public . While the job was going smoothly immediately after you paid . They said you sent them to bring back money to you # LONG THROAT DIFFERENT FROM A HUNGRY PERSON … even if na ordinary pepper I dey sell I must be good.”