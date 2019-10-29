I Was A Bricklayer Before Winning A Car Gift: Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has taken to his Twitter handle to talk about having to work as a bricklayer among various menial jobs before winning his first car at the age of 19.

The singer concluded by thanking God for the amazing transformation in his life.

He wrote;

I won my first car when I was 19 !! #GBEKU

Before I won this car ! I do bricklayer , Cut grass for people land to lay foundation , I work for cold-room for ikorodu isawo ! 10k per month ! I do too many many! But I thank GOD FOR MY LIFE TODAY