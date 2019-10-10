I Was Citically Ill, I Didn’t Die: Sky B Speaks On Death Rumour

Nigerian rapper, Sky B
Recall that the news of SkyB’s death made major headlines a few days ago, well, the singer has come out to discard such news as false and untrue.

Speaking in an Instagram post, he said he was only ill at the time and not dead.

@its_skyb The rumor about my death started after acting a movie last week in Owerri, I died in the movie not in real life. The main one that hit the net was the one that happened yesterday around 2:30am I had an emergency which I was taken to the hospital and I called a few friends to pray for me and I updated on my status that I was critically ill and needed prayers only for me to come out after hours of taking drip to hear about my death rumor everywhere. I was shocked at first but, now I thank God today that I didn’t die and I can’t die and please let no one post anything about my death. Please I beg you to post about my music not about my death. I apologize to everyone who was hurt and to people who cared about me and also I apologize to my greatest fans home and abroad who called tirelessly and messaged to get facts. Please SkyB is strong now and ready to perform anywhere on any stage and dropping new songs too. I’m back fully with earth and water.#skyb #skyb @instablog9ja @magnitofreshout @xploit_comedy @donjazzy @mi_abaga @pulsenigeria247 @pulsenigeriatv @baddosneh @officialhiptv @tundeednut @djkaywise #shybians

A post shared by Sky B (@its_skyb) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:21am PDT

