“I Was Literally Fed Up” – Chioma Recounts Her Pregnancy Experience

Chioma Avril Rowland, the fiancee of popular Nigerian singer, Davido recounted her pregnancy experience with a new photo of herself holding her baby-bump.

The new mom had returned to social media barely 24 hours after the delivery of her son, David Ifeanyi with a video of herself and her baby daddy laying beside each other.

In a new post, the chef shared the pregnancy photo with the caption:

“I was literally fed up at this point!”

It appears the chef was not happy with her state of her face especially her swollen nose which is normal during pregnancy .

See the full post below:

