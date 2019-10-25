‘I Was Raped On Daily Basis’ – Woman Rescued From Illegal Rehab Center In Kwara

One of the 107 people, by the police in Kwara state from yet another horrible rehabilitation centre, a young woman has spoken about how she was subjected to rape daily by the uncle of the operator of the centre.

The woman identified as Olaide Arikewuyo said she had spent five years an in all those years, was raped.

“I am living with the owner of the centre in their apartment and the uncle used to have carnal knowledge of me every night. Since I have nobody to turn to and it is not easy to escape from there, I have been abused by five men. In the process, I got impregnated and had three abortions. I just thank God that the police came to my rescue,” she said.

The Kwara State Police Command speaking on the case said the rehabilitation centre, named Sumuratu Mumeen Arabic Centre,located in Gaa-Odota Area in Ilorin was uncovered on Thursday.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun said;

“Some of the victims were observed to be have some forms of infections and diseases and were not treated while some others were mentally ill. Some of them during interview claim they were brought to the centre by their parents,” said the CP.

He added that investigation was ongoing and that the police command would take care of the victims until their parents come to fetch them.

One of the victims, Waliyu Ali, speaking to newsmen said his parents were the ones who brought him there because he was addicted to Indian Hemp.

Another victim, Abdulazeez Korede, said “my parents brought me there because I am a drug addict and they want to stop me from taking hard drug. But to my surprise I was chained and beaten up mercilessly and taken under ground where other guys like me were kept when my parents left. I was kept in a dungeon for four months where there was no sunlight or window and no proper food.”