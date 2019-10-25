I Was Raped Every Night, Had 3 Abortions In The Process: Kwara Inmate

108 inmates have been rescued by the Kwara police command from a rehabilitation centre known as Sumuratu Mumeen Arabic Centre, Gaa-Odota area in Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking with journalists, one of the inmates, Olaide Arikewuyo, a female, said she was sexually abused by the uncle of the owner of the rehab centre.

She alleged that as a result of the sexual abuse which occurred every night, she has had three abortions.

“I am living with the owner of the centre in their apartment and the uncle used to have carnal knowledge of me every night,” she said.

“Since I have nobody to turn to and it is not easy to escape from there. I have been abused by five men.

“In the process, I got impregnated and had three abortions. I just thank God that the police came to my rescue.”

Kayode Egbetokun, the state commissioner of police, while speaking with journalists on Thursday, said they acted on a tip-off and raided the centre where the inmates comprising 103 males and five females were detained under nightmarish conditions.

He said, “some of the victims were observed to have some forms of infections and diseases and were not treated while some others were mentally ill. ”

“Some of them, during the interview, claimed they were brought to the centre by their parents.”

Another victim, Abdulazeez Korede, said his parents brought him to the rehab centre because of his addiction to hard drugs, thinking he would stop.

He said: “my parents brought me there because I am a drug addict and they want to stop me from taking hard drug.”

“But to my surprise, I was chained and beaten up mercilessly and taken underground where other guys like me were kept when my parents left.

“I was kept in a dungeon for four months where there was no sunlight or window and no proper food.”

Another victim l, Tope Owonifari, said his parents pay the owner of the centre N15,000 monthly as his food allowance but “I was not given proper meal”.

“The owner of the centre charged my parents N200, 000 for the treatment and I have spent four days here which is like four years to me,” he said.