YBNL female act, Temmie Ovwasa, has revealed that she will always support women who come out to make false rape accusations against men.

According to the singer, the rape accusation is enough, with no evidence needed.

Also Read: Teebillz Reacts As OAP Dotun Threatens To Cancel Interview With Tacha Over Death Threat

The singer made this reaction while reacting to the trending news of how some ladies allegedly falsely accused a guy of raping their friend on Twitter.

See her post below: