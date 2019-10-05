‘I Will Chose Jackie Appiah Any day’ – Juliet Ibrahim’s Ex-Husband, Kwadwo Safo

Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim’s ex-husband, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. has slammed claims that his first meeting with his ex was at a strip club.

Kwadwo in an interview with Bola Ray on the mystery question segment of Starr Chat said he met Juliet via a friend.

“We met through a friend. We didn’t meet at a strip club, that claim is not true” he said.

The host asked him who his favorite Ghanaian actress and the CEO of Kantanka Automobile wasted no time saying he would pick Jackie Appiah.

“I’ll go for Jackie Appiah because she is a good actress. I like the way she acts, she is really good, I will choose her any day” he said.

Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo’s marriage ended in 2014 on grounds of infidelity. They have a son together.