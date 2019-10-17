“I Will Come For You” – Dabota Lawson Tells Linda Ikeji Over Daughter’s Paternity

Ex-beauty queen and entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson has called out millionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji for allegedly distorting images of her daughter and giving her countless fathers on her blog posts.

This is coming after Dabota who has never publicly shared a photo of her daughter, shared some yesterday for the first time.

According to Dabota, Linda’s post insinuated that she doesn’t know who her baby’s father is.

See her post below: