I Will Do My Best To Carry Everyone Along: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he would do his best to carry everyone along during his second and last term as President of Nigeria.

President Buhari said this when he received at State House, Abuja, some of the Ministers who served with him as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari was said to have recalled how they “got things done then” because it was a military administration.

The president thanked the former Ministers “for being consistently in touch”, while hailing the military for building Abuja as the new Federal Capital Territory for the country.

The delegation was led by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who served as Minister of External Affairs. Gambari said the team came to congratulate the President on his achievements in security, foreign affairs, anti-corruption, education, and many others.

“We were appointed 35 years and nine months ago. Eighteen of us were sworn in. Your leadership was firm, but you also gave us free hand to operate. You knew what each person was doing. We will never forget the opportunity you gave us. We remain patriots,” Professor Gambari said.

Read Also: I Am Working Really Hard, Says Buhari As He Presents N10.72 Trillion For 2020 Budget

He also praised the President on the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council, adding that the same should be considered for security and foreign affairs.

Other former Ministers in the team were Major General Muhammed Magoro (Internal Affairs), Dr Emmanuel Nsan (Health), Alhaji Ibrahim Yakima Abdullah (Education) and Brig-Gen Ahmed Abdullahi (Communications).