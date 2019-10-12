‘I Will Drop N20M For M.I Vs Vector Rap Battle’ – Singer Willie X.O

by Temitope Alabi
Singer Willie X.O has asked that M.I and Vector put all their beef and dissing in a money-making rap battle.

According to Wilie, he is ready to put down N20m to see this happen.

In his words;

“Been following M.i and Vector’s beef. It’s a great time Nigerian hip-hop fans. The energy is dope. I say let’s drop the beefing and turn that energy into Mulla. I’m dropping ₦20million on the table for a faceoff rap battle between Vec and M.I, winner takes all. If you wanna add to the 20M, hit me up, let’s raise the stakes. Let’s take it to eko hotel! Young rappers open up and have M.i and Vector make this a classic showdown in Lagos. Gate fee go dey too o… Who’s coming?? #bigmulla @tundeednut @instablog9ja @mi_abaga @vectorthaviper”

Social media users have since taken to different platforms to share their thoughts on this asking many who they think will win the battle.

