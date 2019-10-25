I Will Keep All Nigerians Home And Abroad Safe – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is committed to keeping Nigerians home and abroad safe.

This was made known in a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior special assistant on media and publicity, on Thursday at a gathering of students and professionals in Sochi, Russia.

He said, “The life of every Nigerian, in every part of the world matters,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

“Our government will protect Nigerians at home, and abroad.”

The Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) was said to have been established to ensure “a forward and backward link” for all Nigerians living outside the country by catering for their safety and needs, and providing a platform for many who would like to contribute to the development of the country with their skills, knowledge and resources.

Nigerians living abroad were advised to be law-abiding and work very hard to excel in their studies and chosen careers.

“We must create jobs to meet the growing demands in the country, and we are looking at agriculture already,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

Read Also: Nigeria Remains Oil Dependent Country — Buhari

“Yesterday, I met with Russian President, Vladimir Putin and we discussed some of the areas of shared interest which includes pushing for diversification of the economy in agriculture and solid minerals. Incidentally, we have a lot in common.

“Russia exports crude oil like Nigeria, and it is the second largest producer of gas in the world. A lot can be learnt from their journey. We will collaborate in agriculture, oil and gas, and solid minerals exploration.”