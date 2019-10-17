‘I Will Never Date Or Marry A Poor Man’ – Nikki Samonas

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has shared a thing or two about her kind of man. According to the actress, she will never marry or date a poor man in a new interview she granted.

In a soon to be aired interview with UTV, the Ghanaian actress averred that she was not born so she could get married to a poor man.

Nikki went on to state that money answers all things and that it can help solve turbulence in marriage.

Here is a video of the interview;