I Will Never Die Peacefully If I Never See Wizkid Perform Live: South African Lady

by Amaka

A South African lady caught the heat after she said that she would not die peacefully if she does not witness popular singer, Wizkid sing live in her country.

Wizkid
‘Joro’ crooner, Wizkid

The lady, @Zizipho.N had taken to twitter to write;

“I will never die peacefully if I never see @wizkidayo perform live. I hope one day he does a Startboy Fest in South Africa.”

Nigerians, wasted no time, in taking to the micro-blogging platform to blast the die-hard of the singer for uttering such a statement as they are yet to forget the Xenophobic incidence and they do not want a repetition.

Read Also: Man Beats Up Bobrisky After Bashing Her Range Rover In Lagos (Video)

See the post and reactions below:

Tags from the story
wizkid
0

You may also like

Ex BBNaija Housemate Vandora Stuns As A Hausa Bride In Beautiful New Photos

Seyilaw shares a photo with the busty ladies at Oritsefemi’s wedding with a hilarious caption

Eva And Saeon Square Off In Twerking Competition

I like flaunting my backside on social media – Actress Inem Peters

Ravie Loso Stunned By Dollar Rain At Nigerian Baby Shower

Davido Billed To Perform In Kenya On Nigeria’s Presidential Elections Day

Soccer Legend, Jay-Jay Okocha To Produce Movie About The Life Of Majek Fashek

Nollywood Actress Clarion Chukwurah Hushes Journalist Who Asked Her About Marriage, SEE What She Said

“I Am More Passionate About Having Babies Than Marryin” – Eva Alordiah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *