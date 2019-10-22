I Will Never Die Peacefully If I Never See Wizkid Perform Live: South African Lady

A South African lady caught the heat after she said that she would not die peacefully if she does not witness popular singer, Wizkid sing live in her country.

The lady, @Zizipho.N had taken to twitter to write;

“I will never die peacefully if I never see @wizkidayo perform live. I hope one day he does a Startboy Fest in South Africa.”

Nigerians, wasted no time, in taking to the micro-blogging platform to blast the die-hard of the singer for uttering such a statement as they are yet to forget the Xenophobic incidence and they do not want a repetition.

See the post and reactions below: