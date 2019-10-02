“I Will Never Disappoint Her” – Ike Hints On Proposing To Mercy (Photo)

by Amaka

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike has confirmed that he is still going ahead with his relationship with Mercy outside the house.

Ike and Mercy
BBNaija couple, Ike and Mercy

The reality star, who bonded with the curvy video vixen, had an Instagram question and answer live session.

A follower used the opportunity to profess love for him while advising him not to disappoint his in-house girlfriend to which replied saying,

“Never dat” with a ring emoji.

Many have opined that the model has plans of proposing to his love interest when she is outside the house.

See the post below:

Ike's question and answer session

